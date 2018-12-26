U.S. has record stockpile of processed cheese

The U.S. can’t move its cheese. Trade tensions and tariffs from Mexico and China cut international demand for American cheese shortly after many producers in Wisconsin and other dairy states increased their production.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports that there’s a 1.4 billion pound stockpile of U.S. made cheese in cold-storage — the largest stockpile on record.

U.S. consumers don’t but as much processed cheese as they used to. Because cheese doesn’t last indefinitely, the growing stockpile along with falling prices could hurt the bottom line for even more dairy farmers.