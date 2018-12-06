UW-Madison Police arrest prolific campus thief

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say they’ve broken up a long-running campus theft ring.

Since the start of the fall semester, more than a dozen thefts were reported at a sports and fitness center next to Camp Randall Stadium.

In many of the cases, suspects got in by asking students entering the building to “sponsor” them. Once inside, the suspects would steal cash, cell phones, laptops, and other valuables.

On Tuesday, U-W police arrested Samuel Spencer of Madison. Spencer is charged with theft and other counts.

Police say Spencer is a known suspect in other theft cases in the City of Madison and across Dane County, and other charges may be coming.