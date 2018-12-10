Warhawks fall in National Semifinals

UW-Whitewater’s season came to an end on Saturday, falling to second ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor 31-14 in the NCAA Division 3 semifinal.

The win was the first for UMHB over the Warhawks in six meetings and the Warhawks saw their season end at 13-1.

Whitewater had four turnovers for the game and trailed 17-0 by halftime. The Warhawks did score the first touchdown of the third quarter, trailing 17-7. Both teams traded touchdowns to make it 24-14, before the Crusaders’ scored one final time for the final margin.

UMHB’s Markeith Miller had 171 yards on 33 carries to lead the way for the Crusaders.