Wisconsin’s Taylor wins Doak Walker Award

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in the Big Ten Conference and Thursday night in Atlanta, he added to his resume.

Taylor was named the best running back in all of college football, winning the Doak Walker Award. He is the fourth Wisconsin player to capture the honor, joining Ron Dayne (1999, Montee Ball (2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014).

The sophomore from Salem, New Jersey will enter the December 27 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami ranked first in the nation in rushing yards per game (165.8). Taylor has rushed for 100 yards in 11 of 12 games this season. He has rushed for at least 150 yards in six games, and he’s gone over 200 yards four times.

Taylor and senior right guard Ben Benzschawel were first-team picks on the Walter Camp All-American team. Senior left guard Michael Deiter was a second-team pick.