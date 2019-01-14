Badger women fall to 25th ranked Indiana, Marquette wins

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team fell behind #25 Indiana 37-14 after the first quarter. They outscored the Hoosiers the rest of the way, but couldn’t overcome the sizeable early deficit, falling 75-68 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Hoosiers shot an opponent season-high 52 percent (26-50) from the field, but would dominate from 3-point range at 57.1 percent (8-14). They also shot 78.9% from the free throw line (15-19).

Marsha Howard led the Badgers with her seventh double-double of the season, 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Wisconsin out-rebounded Indiana 34-29, collected 15 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points. The Badgers also led points in the paint, 46-26, as well as bench points, 17-9.

The Badgers are back home to host Minnesota on Thursday night (7 p.m.) at the Kohl Center.

Marquette remains unbeaten in Big East

Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead 15th ranked Marquette to a 72-62 win over Georgetown in Washington on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles (14-3, 4-0 Big East) led 68-60 with 35 seconds left. The Hoyas (8-9, 2-4) made just two free throws in the final five minutes, missing their final 10 field goal attempts.