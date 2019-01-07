Badgers rebound with road win at Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers rebounded from a pair of losses to knock off the Penn State Nittany Lions 71-52 in Big Ten Conference action on Sunday night in State College, Pa.

After shooting poorly in a loss to border rival Minnesota, the Badgers improved their offensive game, hitting 8 of their 16 three-point attempts and 30 of 61 shots overall in the win over Penn State.

Ethan Happ started slow, hitting just 2 of his first 10 shots, but finished 10 of 24 from the field. He had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brad Davison added 14 and Nate Reuvers 11 points. Reuvers hit 5 of his 7 field goal attempts, while Davison was 3 for 3 from three-point range and pulled down six rebounds.

It was the 11th straight win over Penn State with seven of the 11 coming at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State played without head coach Patrick Chambers, who served a one-game suspension for shoving one of his players during a timeout on Thursday at Michigan.

Wisconsin improved to 3-1 in the Big Ten, while Penn State dropped to 0-4.