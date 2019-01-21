Badgers skate to 2-2 draw at United Center

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with 12th ranked Notre Dame at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday night. But it was the Irish who gained the extra point in the Big Ten standings, beating the Badgers in 3-on-3 overtime.

Freshmen linemates Roman Ahcan and Dominick Mersch scored Wisconsin’s (8-10-4, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten) two goals in the first period, with Ahcan’s tally coming with just half a second left on the clock.

The Badgers had plenty of offensive chances in the second and third periods but couldn’t convert. The Irish (13-8-2, 6-6-1-1 Big Ten) scored the equalizer at the 10:35 mark of the second period to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Badgers and the Fighting Irish settled for a tie, but Notre Dame’s Spencer Stastney scored during the 3-on-3 overtime to give the Irish the extra point in the league standings.

Wisconsin finished 0-for-5 on the power play, while Notre Dame was 1-for-2. Junior goaltender Jack Berry made 27 saves in-goal for the Badgers.

The Badgers dropped the series opener 6-4 on Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Badgers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers at Mariucci Arena.