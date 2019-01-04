Biadasz to return to Badgers

Wisconsin Badger center Tyler Biadasz was considering turning pro and had put his name into the ring for evaluation. UW announced this week that Biadasz would not be turning pro and would return to Madison for the 2019 season.

Teammate David Edwards announced that he would forgo his final season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft but the consensus first team all-Big Ten pick went the other way. When asked after the Pinstripe Bowl if Biadasz thought he was ready for the NFL, he said yes. But now it looks like an extra year of seasoning is the choice.

Biadasz’s return gives the Badgers four linemen back that started games in 2018. That group includes Cole Van Lanen, Jon Dietzen and Logan Bruss.