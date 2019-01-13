Borseth claims career win #700

Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball coach Kevin Borseth reached a coaching milestone, winning his 700th career game. The Phoenix knocked off Youngstown State 60-42 as Borseth became the 29th coach in NCAA history to reach the milestone.

The Phoenix (9-6, 4-1) held YSU (12-5, 4-2) to less than 10 points in multiple quarters.

Seniors Jen Wellnitz and Laken James scored 17 points apiece and combined for 10 steals.

Kohler native Madison Wolf had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of her career.

Green Bay travels to Detroit on Thursday followed by a trip to Oakland on Saturday.