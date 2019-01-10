Brewers get Free Agent Grandal on a one-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers got some offensive catching help when they agreed to a one-year free agent deal with free agent Yasmani Grandal on Wednesday.

The deal is for one season and will pay the former Dodger $18.25 million, which makes him the highest-paid player on the Brewers roster in 2019.

Grandal struggled against the Brewers in the NLCS last season, but is still considered one of the top players at his position in the game. It’s also an offensive upgrade after the Brewers split catching duties last season between Manny Pina and Erik Kratz.

Grandal hit .241 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 140 games last season. In seven seasons, he’s a .240 lifetime hitter with 113 home runs and 339 RBI.

Grandal is considered one of the better catchers at framing pitches, but he’s committed 43 passed balls over the last four seasons. That tops the majors. He hit .139 in 14 postseason games last year. He was 2 for 11 with six strikeouts and committed three passed balls against the Brewers in the NLCS.

The Brewers will surrender their third-highest draft pick as compensation for Grandal. The Brewers have already given up a Competitive Balance Round A pick to Texas for reliever Alex Claudio.