Bucks face Mavericks in Martin Luther King Day matinee

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a home matinee against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks (33-12) have won four-straight, following a 118-108 win over the Orlando Magic in Orlando on Saturday night.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could see his younger brother, Kostas make his NBA debut in Milwaukee.

After being drafted with the final pick of the NBA draft last June, Kostas Antetokounmpo signed a two-way contract which allows him to split time between the G-League and the NBA.

The Mavericks promoted Kostas from the NBA G-League on Friday, and he will be in an NBA uniform for the first time on Monday.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played high school ball at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, before a college career at the University of Dayton.