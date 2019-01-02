Bucks hold NBA’s best win percentage, beat Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks opened 2019 with another victory. With a 121-98 win over the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks capped off the night with the best winning percentage in the NBA.

Center Brook Lopez hit seven three-pointers (7 of 12) and led all five Bucks starters in double figures with 25 points. Khris Middleton added 22 points for the Bucks, who won their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games.

Blake Griffin finished with 29 points and Reggie Jackson added 19, but the Bucks held the Pistons to 38-percent shooting from the field.

The Bucks had a big shooting night, hitting 70% from the field in the first half and 59.5-percent for the game.

The Bucks get a couple of days off. They’ll host the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors on Friday and Saturday nights.