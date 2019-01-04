Butler falls short of Hall of Fame cut

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler missed the cut to 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

Butler was among 25 semifinalists for the second straight year but didn’t make the cut to 15 finalists. Three former NFL safeties did make the cut, Ed Reed, John Lynch and Steve Atwater.

Butler finished his career with 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks in 12 NFL seasons.

Also making the cut to 15 were Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey, Isaac Bruce, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae and Richard Seymour.

Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson as well as contributors finalists Gil Brandt who is the former personnel director for the Dallas Cowboys and Bronco’s owner Pat Bowlen.

As many as eight new members can be elected with the winners to be announced Super Bowl weekend. Induction takes place Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.