Campen leaves Green Bay for Cleveland

Green Bay offensive line coach James Campen has left the Packers to take the position of associate head coach/offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns.

Campen joined the Packers as a player in 1989. He joined the Packers coaching staff under Mike Sherman in 2004 as assistant offensive line coach/quality control.

When Mike McCarthy was hired in 2006, Campen moved to offensive line coach and held that position until last year. Going into 2018, Campen continued coaching the offensive line but was promoted to run-game coordinator for the offense. He spent 15 years as an assistant coach and five as a player with the Packers.

Campen was under contract with the Packers for the upcoming season, which means he needed to get permission to take the Browns job.

The Browns also hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken to fill the same role in Cleveland. Monken has interviewed with Matt LaFleur for the same position with the Packers last weekend.