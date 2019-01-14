Criminal complaint sheds new light on Closs kidnapping

A criminal complaint is shedding new light on how 21-year-old Jake Patterson allegedly took Jayme Closs and killed her parents.

That complaint was filed on Monday in Barron County Court. Deputies allege that that 21-year-old Jake Patterson decided to kidnap Jayme Closs after spotting her getting on a school bus on his way home from work.

Patterson confessed to officers at the time of his arrest last week, and that he planned taking Jayme after seeing her get off a bus. He allegedly didn’t even know her name until after he took her. He also believed that he’d gotten away with it after several weeks.

He also allegedly told police he’d made several attempts at taking her before, but that there had been too many people around at the time.

Closs explained to investigators that after she was taken, Patterson allegedly kept her locked away in his house, and frequently trapped her under a bed using boxes and weights when he left. She had been trapped like that last week, when she was able to escape the house and contact a dog walker.

Patterson now faces homicide and kidnapping charges in the case.

