Dangerous wind chills across Wisconsin

After a midweek snowfall, it’s getting dangerously cold across Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories, and the weather service in Green Bay issued a statement that these wind chills “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

Wind chills of 25 below to 40 below tonight! Frost bite can occur within 10 to 20 minutes on exposed skin. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/a4WHujK5x0 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) January 24, 2019

Northwest winds will make sub-zero lows feel as cold as minus-35 degrees. The state Department of Health Services wants you to take extra precautions. Last winter saw 38 people die from exposure in Wisconsin.

@DHSWI urges you to take precautions against the extreme #cold that will grip the state starting tonight! Get tips to stay safe & healthy at https://t.co/TbErVorycM pic.twitter.com/FTGqugBlvE — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 24, 2019

Much of the state will see highs in the teens and some snow on Monday, but very cold temperatures will return after that.