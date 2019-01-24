Google+

Dangerous wind chills across Wisconsin

After a midweek snowfall, it’s getting dangerously cold across Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill advisories, and the weather service in Green Bay issued a statement that these wind chills “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

Northwest winds will make sub-zero lows feel as cold as minus-35 degrees. The state Department of Health Services wants you to take extra precautions. Last winter saw 38 people die from exposure in Wisconsin.

Much of the state will see highs in the teens and some snow on Monday, but very cold temperatures will return after that.