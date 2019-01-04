Democrat Ron Kind votes against Pelosi for Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is once again Speaker of the House, but not without some dissension in among House Democrats, including Ron Kind.

Congressman Kind was one of 15 Democrats who voted against Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Kind instead voted for Chief Democrat whip John Lewis.

Other people who received the protest vote included former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos, several votes simply cast as “present”.