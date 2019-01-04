DHS advisory: e-cigs now used by 20 percent of state high school students

A state agency has issued a health advisory, regarding e-cigarette use by young people. Citing what it calls “alarming statistics,” the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says current e-cigarette use among Wisconsin high school students increased 154 percent between 2014 and 2018, from just under 8 percent to 20 percent, or one out of every five students.

The DHS advisory notes that the U-S Surgeon General has stated that nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm the developing brain, and can impact learning, memory, and attention.