Erickson returns to manage Timber Rattlers

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their minor league coaching staffs on Thursday and Appleton native Matt Erickson will return to manage the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a ninth straight season.

Erickson, who was the Timber Rattlers hitting coach in 2009 and 2010, has been with the Rattlers since the team’s affiliation with the Brewers began. The Timber Rattlers have been to the Midwest League playoffs three times under Erickson’s direction. Wisconsin won the 2012 Midwest League Championship with Erickson at the helm. He is the longest-serving manager in the history of Appleton Professional Baseball. His regular season record with the Rattlers is 536-574 (.483).

Erickson will be joined by former Brewers relief pitcher Jim Henderson, who pitched for the Timber Rattlers in 2009. He was named the Timber Rattlers pitching coach for the 2019 season. Dave Joppie, who managed the Kane County Cougars in 2004 and 2005, enters his third season in the Brewers organization as the hitting coach of the Rattlers.

Henderson made his MLB debut on July 26, 2012 against the Washington Nationals, the organization with which he started his pro career. Henderson appeared in 111 games over three seasons with the Brewers and collected 31 saves. He pitched in 44 games for the New York Mets in 2016, his final season in the majors. This will be his first full-season as a coach in the Brewers minor league system.

AUDIO: Matt Erickson is glad to be back for a 9th season with the Timber Rattlers :22