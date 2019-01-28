Evers declares State of Emergency for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency. In the wake of a winter storm that brought significant snowfall to parts of Wisconsin, life threatening cold air will cover the state this week, setting possible record overnight lows of -15 to -25 with wind chills from -35 to -50.

Due to severe winter weather, I have declared a State of Emergency throughout the State of Wisconsin. I want to make sure all state assets are available, including the Wisconsin National Guard if needed, to help communities across the state and keep people warm and safe. pic.twitter.com/U9fy4FPygh — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 28, 2019

Evers’ Executive Order directs all state agencies to assist with any emergency response and recovery efforts. It also gives Adjutant General Don Dunbar the authority to call Wisconsin National Guard personnel to state active duty, as needed to support local emergency responders.

“I’m concerned about the safety and well-being of our residents as this major storm and bitter cold moves in,” Evers said. State offices remain open to the public and to all State employees. State agencies will follow their inclement weather policies.