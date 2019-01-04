Evers has ‘no intent’ of breaking lame duck provisions

Governor-elect Tony Evers has rolled back comments that indicated he would disobey provisions of legislation passed by a lame duck session last month. Evers made the initial comments on Wednesday to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I have no intent of breaking the law,” Evers said Thursday.

Evers said that he, as sitting governor, would likely be sued by opponents of the measures Republicans passed to restrict the powers of his office. “It’s likely most of the activity is going to happen form the outside, and I will be the defendant of those lawsuits.”

In Wednesday’s comments to the Journal Sentinel, Evers compared the restrictions on him as governor to one in which Republicans attempted to place limits on his authority as state schools superintendent. Those actions resulted in lawsuits.