Evers hopes to ‘bridge the gap’ on transportation funding issue

How to pay for transportation needs has divided Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly. Governor-elect Tony Evers thinks he can “bridge the gap” on an issue that’s slowed down the budget process in the past.

“I think having a different view of the world from the executive branch will help come to a conclusion,” Evers said in an interview on Wednesday. “I believe we’ll actually have a solution that is agreed to by most people in part of our budget. That’s my hope.”

Evers pick to lead the DOT, transportation lobbyist Craig Thompson, has already drawn GOP criticism, but Evers is confident he’ll be confirmed by the state Senate. “Craig Thompson is someone who’s worked with Republicans and Democrats, knows public policy around transportation inside and out. That’s who you want for transportation secretary.”

Evers gave media interviews on Wednesday. He and Lieutenant Governor-elect Mandela Barnes will be sworn into office on Monday.