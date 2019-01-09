Evers makes a move on ACA lawsuit

Governor Tony Evers is making a move, regarding the state’s participation in an Obamacare lawsuit. But a letter he’s sending to Attorney General Josh Kaul may stop short of withdrawing the state from that suit.

“It’ll be asking us to change our stance with that lawsuit,” Evers told reporters at Mendota Elementary School in Madison on Wednesday. “That’s something I promised during the election, and I’m going to follow through on that.”

Evers provided no details Wednesday on the letter, or whether it will be at odds with Republican-imposed requirements that he and Kaul get approval from the Legislature to withdraw from the suit. “You’ll have to see the letter,” he said.

Under the direction of former Governor Scott Walker, Wisconsin joined a multistate lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

Also on Wednesday, Evers joined call in supporting a so-called “red flag” law that would judges to take guns from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others. Kaul called for such as law in his inaugural speech Monday. “I would support that,” Evers said.

And Evers said he’ll visit the state’s troubled Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake youth prison on Friday. He said he wants to understand “the issues surrounding correctional justice directly from the people who work there.” The visit will represent a shift from the policy of former Walker, who never visited any state prisons.