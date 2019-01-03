Evers names more state agency heads

Governor-elect Tony Evers has named five additional people to his cabinet. “We want to make sure that our leaders of the agencies connect the dots, in working with other agency leaders,” Evers said. Picks announced Thursday by Evers and Lieutenant Governor-elect Mandela Barnes include state Representative Peter Barca as Revenue Secretary, and outgoing state Senator Caleb Frostman to lead Workforce Development.

“Governor-elect Evers finally got one right,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in statement praising the Barca pick. Vos said Barca “is a reasonable Democrat who is more than willing to work across the aisle and has the political courage to do what’s right for the people of Wisconsin.”

Evers’ other choices include Emilie Amundson to lead Children and Families, and Dawn Crim to head Safety and Professional Services. He tapped outgoing state Senator Caleb Frostman, of Sturgeon Bay for Workforce Development, and Andrea Palm to lead Health Services. Palm most recently served as senior counselor to the Health and Human Services secretary in the Obama administration.

“All of them together, I believe are going to be so important to collectively solving the problems that are facing us,” Evers said. All of Evers’ selections to head state agencies are subject to approval by the state Senate.