Evers to deliver State of the State address

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is set to deliver his first State of the State address Tuesday tonight. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is hoping the state’s new Democratic governor sets a bipartisan tone. “There are a lot of things that I would love for him to say tonight,” Vos said. “If he picks the tone of partisan rhetoric and divisive issues and trying to somehow say ‘here’s all the liberal checklists that I want to go off of,’ well that’ll be really disappointing.”

Evers will address a joint session of the Republican controlled legislature, beginning at 7:00 in the Assembly chambers of the state Capitol. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke went with a baseball analogy, when talking about what he’d like to hear.

“Tony Evers is really the manager of a team that has bases loaded, the cleanup hitter at bat with nobody out. He is inheriting an extremely good position in the state of Wisconsin. It’s going to be very easy for him to score runs if he’s willing to work with us on stuff.”

Vos and Steinke spoke with reporters at the Capitol, prior to the Assembly taking up legislation to protect people with pre-existing conditions, in the event that the Affordable Care Act is repealed.