Five primary candidates for Madison mayor

There will be five candidate names on the primary ballot for Madison mayor. The City Clerk’s office determined Wednesday that the city’s racial equity coordinator Toriana Pettaway fell one valid nomination signature short of the 200 needed to be on the ballot. Pettaway said she intends to run a write-in campaign.

Former Tenant Resource Center executive director and alder Brenda Konkel dropped out of the race this week.

Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin, Satya Rhodes Conway, a former alder now with the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, River Alliance of Wisconsin executive director Raj Shukla, Maurice Cheeks, District 10 alder and vice president at a data analytics company, and local comedian Nick Hart will be on the ballot for the February primary.-