Get set for snow and cold temps

Winter weather is headed towards parts of the state which have yet to see much of it. There’s a winter storm watch for Friday night into Saturday for much of southern Wisconsin.

Snowfall amounts could range from 2 to 5 inches in the southwest to 4 to 8 inches in the southeast.

Snow will be followed by bitterly cold temperatures for the weekend, with overnight lows below zero across most of northern Wisconsin, and dangerous wind chills.

 