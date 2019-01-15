Governor Evers promises to continue push for Medicaid expansion

Wisconsin’s new governor says he’s going to fight for Medicaid expansion despite the protests of the Republican majority in the legislature.

Governor Tony Evers says it’s an issue that touches every community in the state. “Every small town in Wisconsin has some facility that’s healthcare related. Whether it’s a clinic, whether it’s a small hospital, whether it’s a doctor’s office.”

He says he has got the backing of both the people of the state and the medical field. “The people that are using the facilities and work in those facilities support our position on that.”

Evers says the expansion will help people across Wisconsin get the health coverage they need. “I understand that they said that it’s a non-starter. We’re not going to, you know, burn the Capital down, We’re going to disagree. If that is their position, than we will disagree.”

Evers met with all of the Legislative caucuses on Tuesday in order to present his goals for the session.