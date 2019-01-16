Grandal signs deal with Brewers

Yasmani Grandal passed his physical on Monday and was introduced to local media on Tuesday at Miller Park. His deal will pay him $16 million this season with a mutual option for $16 million in 2020. There’s also a guaranteed $2.25 million buyout if either side declines.

Grandal passed on a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers and turned down a four-year, $60 million offer from the Mets.

Grandal has led all major-league catchers with 73 home runs over the past three seasons. He hit 24 home runs for the Dodgers last season.