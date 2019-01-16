Hauser leads Marquette to fourth straight win

When Marquette‘s leading scorer, Markus Howard left just three minutes into the game with back spasms, the Golden Eagles needed somebody to step up. The team’s second leading scorer, Sam Hauser, did just that.

Hauser poured in a career high 31 points and Theo John tied a career high with 14 points to lead No. 15 Marquette (15-3, 4-1 Big East) to a 74-71 win over the Georgetown Hoyas in Washington D.C. Hauser scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, including a basket that broke a 70-all tie with less than a minute remaining.

Marquette, which trailed by as many as eight, took control midway through the second half after a 14-0 run gave them a 57-51 lead with 10:27 left. The Hoyas went over five minutes without scoring.

Georgetown (12-6, 2-3) was led by Mac McClung with 24 points while Jessie Govan added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles won their fourth straight for the first time since 2013. They return home Sunday to face Providence, which has started just 1-3 in conference play.