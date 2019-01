If you want to help Jayme Closs and her family, there’s an official fundraiser to do so.

People interested in supporting Jayme and her family can donate to a GoFundMe page, as well as contacting the Sterling Bank in Barron.

A previous fundraiser raised 50-thousand dollars.

Be careful about donating to other fundraising efforts on social media, because they are likely to be scams.

Donate HERE: http://gf.me/u/p3j4vi