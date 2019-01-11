Jayme Closs alive, suspect in custody

A Wisconsin 13-year-old girl missing since October has been found alive, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The department shared on Facebook Thursday night that they’ve been notified by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department that they have located Jayme Closs alive. A suspect is in custody.

A press conference has been scheduled for Friday morning. Twin Cities television station KARE reports that the missing girl was located in the Douglas County Town of Gordon.

Jayme Closs haa been missing since her parents James and Denise Closs were found murdered in their Barron home on October 15,