Marquette’s Joey Hauser has been named the Big East Conference freshman of the week for the second straight week and fourth time this season.

Hauser averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in a pair of Golden Eagle victories. He connected on 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range and was 9-of-10 from the foul line.

Hauser scored a collegiate high 21 points, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc in a 87-82 win over Xavier.