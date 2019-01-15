LaFleur picks Packers new Offensive Coordinator

After confirming that the Green Bay Packers would retain Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, new head coach Matt LaFleur has his new offensive coordinator in the fold.

According to multiple reports, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be hired by the Packers.

Nathaniel Hackett is the son of former offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, who learned the West Coast offense from former 49ers Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh.

Nathaniel Hackett has been an offensive coordinator for seven seasons with Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Jaguars. He coached under head coach Doug Marrone in each of those stops.

The Jaguars fired Hackett after a 24-21 loss to Buffalo in November. That loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-8.

The Jaguars started the season 3-1 but lost running back Leonard Fournette with a hamstring injury and the losing began. When Hackett was fired, the Jaguars ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Hackett called plays in Jacksonville, but those duties will belong to Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.

LaFleur still needs to hire a special teams coach and is expected to talk with the best available candidate, Miami Dolphins assistant Darren Rizzi. The two are expected to meet Tuesday. The Packers are among a handful of teams said to be interested in Rizzi, including the Packers division rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are looking to replace Ron Zook, who was fired at the end of the season.