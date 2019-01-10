Legislative Republicans to meet with Evers next week

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Governor Tony Evers will meet next week, with a joint caucus of Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly. They’ve sent a letter to the Democratic governor, identifying issues where they might work together.

“I’m trying to, on issues where I think we can work together, say look ‘here’s my plan, take it or leave it,’ said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke saidsome potential bipartisan issues might include protecting pre-existing conditions, funding K-12 education, and addressing homelessness. “In all these issues where we think we can find some common ground, we don’t want to come out and say we have all the answers before we’re able to negotiate with the administration to see where that overlap is,” Steinke said.

Vos called the letter is a “good faith effort” to avoid partisan rancour during the first days of the Evers administration. “We’re going to have plenty of those fights over the next two years, but it certainly doesn’t need to happen in the first week,” he said.

“We hope Speaker Vos and his caucus will work with the governor to make progress on these important priorities,” said Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said.