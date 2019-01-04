Man accused of striking and killing firefighter released from jail

A Columbus man accused of causing a drunk-driving crash that killed a Lake Mills firefighter in Monona is free on a signature bond. Investigators say 28-year-old Samuel Cremers’ blood-alcohol level was .08 when he struck Chris Truman on the Beltline Highway on New Year’s Eve. Truman was trying to help two other people whose vehicle was stranded in a snow-storm.

At Cremers’ bail hearing Thursday, Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson explained the signature bond. “That’s because in the event of a conviction later on, there’s pretty high likelihood of incarceration, not to mention the obvious dangers of the behavior that’s allged,” Hanson said. “I also recognize that this is a situation that may be different.”

Drunk-driving charges are possible with blood-alcohol levels below the legal limit, but they are generally tougher to prosecute. Cremers is due back in court on March 7th for his initial appearance. Truman’s funeral is on Sunday, with public visitations throughout the weekend.

WIBA