Marquette climbing up the Top 25 polls

A pair of victories last week for the Marquette Golden Eagles is catching people’s attention. Riding a three-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Big East) moved up six spots on Monday in both Top 25 polls.

Marquette climbed to 13th in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 15th in the Associated Press writers poll.

The rankings are the highest since Steve Wojciechowski’s took over (fifth season). It’s also the highest the Golden Eagles have been ranked since they were No. 11 in the coaches poll and No. 12 in the AP poll during the 2012-13 season under Buzz Williams.

Marquette shoots for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night when they face Georgetown (12-5, 2-2) in Washington D.C.