Marquette earns Big East road victory at Xavier

The Marquette Golden Eagles extended their Big East Conference win streak to seven straight games, knocking off Xavier 87-82 in Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

Marquette (18-3, 7-1 Big East) trailed for a good part of the game but hit some key baskets down the stretch to earn the win at the Cintas Center. The Golden Eagles came from 11 points down in the second half. Sam Hauser gave the Golden Eagles the lead 71-69 with a three-pointer with 3:55 left to play and Marquette pulled away from there.

Markus Howard poured in 31 points, Joey Hauser added 21 and Sam Hauser 20 to lead Marquette.

Xavier started fast, hitting 10 of their first 13 shots and led 28-21. The Golden Eagles battled back to tie it and the game went to halftime at 39-all.

Marquette is now off until Wednesday when they travel to Indianapolis to battle the Butler Bulldogs.