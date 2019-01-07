Marquette evens the score in the Big East

The Marquette Golden Eagles used a strong defensive performance to knock off Xavier 70-52 in Big East Conference action at Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

Marquette (12-3, 1-1 Big East) defended the three-point line with authority, holding the Musketeers (9-7, 1-2) to 1-of-14 shooting from distance.

Markus Howard had 26 points to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring. Junior guard Sacar Anim added 20 points and freshman forward Joey Hauser had 18 points. The three combined accounted for all but six of Marquette’s total points.

Sam Hauser hit just 1 for 8 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Joey Hauser honored by Big East

Joey Hauser was named the Big East Freshman of the Week after averaging 16.5 points and 5 rebounds in a pair of games. For the week, Hauser shot 63.2 percent from the field and made 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. For the season, Hauser is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

St. John’s Jr. guard Shamorie Ponds, who had 26 points in a win over Marquette last week, was named the Big East Player of the Week