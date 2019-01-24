Marquette pushes win streak to six

In a game that lacked energy at times, sophomore Theo John gave Marquette a spark, scoring a collegiate high 16 points in the Golden Eagles 79-69 victory over DePaul on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

John added 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for Marquette (17-3, 6-1 Big East), which won for the sixth straight time.

Markus Howard led the way for the Golden Eagles, scoring 23 points. Sam Hauser added 19. Howard was just 4 for 10 from the field but made all 15 of his free throw attempts. He added nine assists but committed eight turnovers.

Paul Reed led DePaul (11-7, 3-4) with 18 points.