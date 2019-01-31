Marquette runs win streak to eight games

The Marquette Golden Eagles ended a six game losing streak at Hinkle Fieldhouse, knocking off the Butler Bulldogs 76-58 on Wednesday.

Junior guard Markus Howard scored 32 points to lead the Golden Eagles to their eighth straight victory.

Marquette (19-3, 3-6 Big East) had dropped five straight overall in the series with the Bulldogs (12-10, 3-6). Now the Golden Eagles have won eight straight, since last losing at St. John’s on New Years day. The Golden Eagles and the Red Storm will meet next Tuesday in Milwaukee for the rematch.

Sam Hauser added 19 points and Sacar Anim added 14 for Marquette.

Junior guard Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points.