Marquette & Wisconsin both earn basketball victories on Sunday

Natisha Hiedeman scored 21 points to lead 9th ranked Marquette to a 87-58 win over Butler in Big East action on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Golden Eagles ran their conference win streak to nine games, tying the Big East record for consecutive wins.

Marquette (18-3, 9-0 Big East) led 36-31 at the half, then created some separation in the third quarter. They put together a 30-point quarter and led by as many as 32 points.

The Golden Eagles shot 49% from the field (26-53) and 48% from beyond the arc (11-23).

Butler was led by Kristen Spoylar with 21 points.

Marquette is off until Sunday when they take on DePaul in a 1 p.m. CT tip in Chicago.

Badgers win in last second thriller

Kelly Karlis hit a three-pointer from the corner as time expired to lift the Wisconsin Badgers (11-10, 2-7 Big Ten) to a 70-69 come-from-behind victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The win put an end to the Badgers six-game losing streak.

The Badgers also got 18 points from senior Marsha Howard and 17 from freshman Imani Lewis.