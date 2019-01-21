Marquette women remain unbeaten in Big East

Natisha Hiedeman poured in 23 points to lead 14th ranked Marquette to a 83-73 win over St. John’s in Big East basketball action at the Al McGuire Center on Sunday. Hiedeman added a career-high seven steals and five assists in the win. Danielle King added 22 points and Erika Davenport had 20 points in the win.

The Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-0 Big East) have won seven straight. The Golden Eagles return to action on Friday night at Xavier.

Horizon League

In Horizon League women’s action on Sunday, the Milwaukee Panthers (9-9, 4-3) knocked off Detroit 62-44. Sydney Levy poured in 23 points in the win.

The Green Bay Phoenix knocked off Oakland 77-53.