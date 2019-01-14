Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Week

Google+

Markus Howard – File Photo / Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Marquette guard Markus Howard has been named the Big East Player of the Week for the fourth time this season and sixth time of his career.

Howard poured in a career high 53 points in a win over Creighton and averaged 39.5 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds a game in a pair of wins last week.

Howard shot 47.8% (22-of-46) from the field overall and 56.5% (13-of-23) from behind the 3-point line.  He also hit 22-of-24 free throws (91.7%).

Howard is the only collegiate player in the last 20 years to have two 50-point games.  He scored 52 points in a 2017-18 overtime win at Providence.