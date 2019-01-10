McCarthy says he’ll sit out 2019

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching position recently and it was the only job opening that he pursued. When the Jets announced the hiring of former Miami head coach Adam Gase, McCarthy decided coaching in 2019 wouldn’t be in the cards.

McCarthy told ESPN on Wednesday that he plans to coach in the NFL again, but it won’t be next season.

McCarthy received a call on from the Jets while sitting down to dinner with his family. When he informed them of the news, they all started cheering.

McCarthy has five children, four of them still school-aged, so they were naturally glad knowing dad was going to be hanging around the home front more this year.

McCarthy also has the luxury of getting paid to sit at home as well. He had one year left on his contract with the Packers and they’ll be on the hook for the more than $8 million salary.

In 12-plus seasons with the Packers, McCarthy went 135-85-2, including a Super Bowl victory. McCarthy’s reign ended when he was fired with four games left in the 2018 season.