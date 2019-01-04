Milwaukee woman shot by Minnesota State Trooper she tried to shoot pleads guilty

A Milwaukee woman accused of trying to shoot a Minnesota state trooper has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Melody Gray was driving a car stolen in Wisconsin when Trooper Mark Peterson pulled her over on Interstate 94 near Moorhead last March.

Gray pointed a handgun at Peterson’s head and tried to pull the trigger.

The gun did not fire, and Peterson then shot Gray in the arm, an action the Clay County Attorney’s Office later concluded was justified. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25.

