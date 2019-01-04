More charges against hit-and-run driver who killed Girl Scouts

New charges are pending against a hit-and-run driver accused in deaths of three Girl Scouts and a parent volunteer. The new, drug related charges against 21 year-old Colton Treu of Chippewa Falls have been filed in Rusk County, and include possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors claim Treu was “huffing” when he struck the Girl Scouts as they picked up litter along a Chippewa County road last November.

There were separate charges pending against Treu at the time, from an incident in Septemnber when he drove off the road, and drugs were found in his vehicle. He’s due in court next Tuesday for an initial appearance on the new charges.

–