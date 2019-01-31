NBA All-Star reserves to be announced tonight

The NBA will name its all-star reserves at 6 p.m. CT Thursday night during TNT’s NBA Tip-off show and the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping for a strong showing.

Aside from Bucks all-star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe are expected to receive strong consideration.

Middleton is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. Bledsoe is tied with guard Malcolm Brogdon at 15.8 points a game. Bledsoe is pulling down 4.5 rebounds a game.

The Bucks are in Toronto to face the Raptors tonight. It’s a big game for the Bucks, who lead the season series two games to one. A win tonight would give the Bucks the season series tie-breaker, which could lead to the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.