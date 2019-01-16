Packers officially announce Hackett as Offensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have named Nathaniel Hackett as the teams new offensive coordinator.

Hackett comes to the Packers after spending the majority of the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and then offensive coordinator.

In 2017, Hackett guided an offense that finished in the top 10 in the NFL in points per game (No. 5, 26.1), yards per game (No. 6, 365.9), rushing yards per game (No. 1, 141.4), rushing yards per carry (No. 9, 4.29), red-zone TD percentage (No. 2, 64.0%), goal-to-go TD percentage (No. 1, 85.7%), sacks allowed (T-No. 3, franchise-low 24), sacks per pass attempt (No. 6, 4.55%) and average time of possession (No. 5, 31:47). It was the first time in franchise history that the Jaguars led the league in rushing.

Jacksonville averaged 25.0 points during the 2017 postseason, helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game.

Prior to Jacksonville, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14. He joined the Bills after three years at Syracuse.