Rep. Gwen Moore treated for cancer

Congresswoman Gwen Moore says she’s beaten cancer and is ready to fight for medical coverage for Wisconsinites. The Milwaukee Democrat announced on Tuesday that her Small Cell Lymphoma has gone into remission after 10 months of treatment.

Life-threatening illness doesn’t discriminate. We aren’t immune to it, nor are our loved ones. & yet, for nearly a decade, @GOP has attacked the ACA, weakening its protections & threatening coverage for millions. That ends now. Democrats have got the gavel & we’re fighting back. https://t.co/8TYPIO8yH9 — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 29, 2019

Moore said that the high quality health care she gets as a member of Congress made that possible, but that Republicans have done a lot to try and deny that sort of coverage to Americans. Moore said she’s going to fight for essential health benefits for people so that everyone can have a healthy productive life.